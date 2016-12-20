NEW World-Standardized Rule Book for Pool-Billiards

2017/2018 Edition of World-Standardized Rule Book for Pool-Billiards

The Billiard Congress of America (BCA) with support from the World Pool and Billiard Association (WPA) announced the publication of the 2017/2018 edition of the official World-Standardized rule book, Billiards: The Official Rules and Records Book.

The new rule book is the completion of a standard five-year review cycle and is a collaborative effort by the WPA General Assembly to monitor developments and respond with modifications that keep the best interests of the game at hand.

The most significant changes in the new edition of the Rules are:

Three Point Break Rule – (Regulation 18) essentially states that on the break shot, a minimum of three object balls must either be pocketed, or touch the head string, or a combination of both. For example, if one object ball is pocketed, then at least two object balls must touch the head string line; or if two object balls are pocketed, then at least one object ball must touch the string.

Ball Rack Template Foul – (Rule 6.16, Ball Rack Template Foul) states that it is a foul when a Ball Rack Template, removed from the playing surface, interferes with the game.

Ten Ball Continuation – (Rule 9.8, Ten Ball Continuing Play) now includes that if a player nominates and legally pockets the ten ball prior to the ten ball being the last remaining ball, the ten ball is re-spotted and the shooter continues.

In addition to the revised rules, all amateur and professional records have been updated through 2016. Further, the Billiard Congress of America Hall of Fame section has also been updated to include all inductees through 2016.

Skip Nemecek BCA’s WPA Representative said, “The revisions in this rule book reflect years of work and consultation from the WPA Board of Directors. The amendments and modifications in this Rule Book will continue to preserve and enhance the games of billiards, while also continuing to ensure that they reflect the natural evolution of the sport.”

Printed copies of the 2017/2018 edition of Billiards: The Official Rules and Records Book, are now available from the Billiard Congress of America at bca-pool.com.

About Billiard Congress of America

Founded in 1948, the Billiard Congress of America is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to growing a united, prosperous and highly regarded billiard industry through Billiard Congress of America leadership. The Billiard Congress of America seeks to enhance the success of its members and promote the game of billiards though educational, marketing and promotional efforts, annual industry trade shows and other programs designed to encourage billiards as a lifestyle and make pool everybody’s game. For more information, visit bca-pool.com or call 303.243.5070.

