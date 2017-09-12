2017 Mosconi Cup Final Team USA standings

WITH THE qualification period for Team USA spots now complete, it was Shane Van Boening who topped the ranking after another stellar eight months that saw him record a string of victories. With qualification for the 2017 Mosconi Cup on a different footing, players needed to have finished in the top ten of the ranking to have a chance of being selected for the team by USA captain Johan Ruijsink.

To give himself what he feels is the best possible chance for the USA to win the Mosconi Cup for the first time since 2009, the captain will pick his side from the top ten with the option of going outside the ten for one of his picks should he feel it necessary.

Ruijsink is expected to name his full side early this week.

The 24th running of the Mosconi Cup takes place from Monday to Thursday 4th to 7thDecember at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. The defending champions are Europe as Team USA look for their first victory in eight years.

Final Ranking

1 Shane VAN BOENING 330

2 Dennis HATCH 185

3 Skyler WOODWARD 173

4 Billy THORPE 134

5 Rodney MORRIS 128

6 Donny MILLS 118

7 Oscar DOMINGUEZ 116

8 Corey DEUEL 102

9 Hunter LOMBARDO 100

10 Brandon SHUFF 93

11 Johnny ARCHER 83

12 Earl STRICKLAND 74

13 Josh ROBERTS 63

14 Jeremy JONES 59

15 Justin BERGMAN 49

16 Shaun WILKIE 48

17 Devin POTEET 45

T18 James DAVIS 38

T18 Jeremy SOSSEI 38

20 Manny PEREZ 37

