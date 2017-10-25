Congratulations to our 2017 Joss Junior 9-Ball Champions, Thomas Haas won the 18 & under division and Zach Hemendinger prevailed in the 12 & under division.

18 & under winners

1st Thomas Haas, Jim Romanowski, 2nd Brenden Croft​

12 & under winners

2nd Kailey Bombard, Tim Berlin, 1st Zach Hemendinger

Thomas Haas made it to the finals undefeated rather easily but it was no easy task from there. Canadian Brenden Croft who had lost his first match to last years 12 & under champ Ivo Linkin 9-7, eventually avenged that loss by besting Ivo 9-8 to make it to the finals. As the event was played just like our regular Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour events, it was true double elimination in the finals. Brenden, with the momentum on his side took the first set 9-5 forcing another to determine the winner. Thomas was not deterred however and came back strong for the win by a 9-4 margin. Great play was witnessed by all of the 18 & under players and you will definitely be seeing their names rising to the top soon.

In the 12 & under division, it was Zach Hemendinger prevailing over Kailey Bombard 7-4. This division had a small field and it was decided to play a round robin format followed by single elimination. Each play had a chance to play every other player at least once until the single elimination rounds. Everyone seemed to enjoy the day playing some pool.

I would once again like to thank the many people and companies who generously donated products and their time to help. I would like to acknowledge and thank them all as it is because of them that each participant received some of their items. There were also 6 free raffles for the players for the larger items. Our generous sponsors were, in no particular order: Sharp Shooters Billiards & Sports Pub (Tim & Julie Berlin, owners), Dan, Debbie & Stephen Janes (Joss Cues), James Sinclair (Rhythm Custom Cues), CJ & Peggi Wilkinson (Baltimore City Cues), Don Kerns, Iwan Simonis, Aramith, Bruce Barthelette, Phil Capelle (Billiards Press), Mark Kulungian, Steve Lillis, Andrea Duvall, Matt Tetreault & John Babravich (RIP). A special thanks to Mike Renshaw & Jim Romanowski for filling in for me as I was unable to attend due to health reasons. And thank you to everyone else, who was involved.

Our next regular season event will be Nov 4 & 5 at Hippo’s The House Of Billiards for the “Al Conte Memorial”. Also, I am currently taking entries for our $25,000 Added, “Turning Stone Classic XXIX 9-Ball Open” to be held on January 4-7, 2018. The event is now over 1/2 full so I suggest contacting me soon if you would like to enter this BCA, WPA, Mosconi Cup ranking event. I can be reached by calling 518-356-7163.

Thank You,

Mike Zuglan

The Joss Northeast 9-Ball Tour Is Proudly Sponsored By;

Joss Cues – http://www.josscues.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino – http://www.turningstone.com

Simonis Cloth – http://www.simoniscloth.com

Poolonthenet.com – http://www.poolonthenet.com

AzBilliards.com – http://www.azbilliards.com

Aramith – http://www.aramith.com

Billiards Press – http://www.billiardspress.com

World Class Cue Care – http://www.jnj-industries.com