16-Year-Old Jiang Wins BCAPL Singles Platinum

CueSports International, Henderson, NV (July 24, 2017) — The 8-Ball divisions at the 2017 BCAPL National Championships are wrapping up and more champions have been crowned!

Sponsors are Viking Cues, Predator, Omega Billiards, Cyclop, Diamond, the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino, Kamui, and Simonis.

The 41st BCAPL National Championships started July 19 at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. More than 5,000 players are participating in this year’s event, which has more than 40 divisions.

Michelle Jiang, 16, Harvard, Mass.,

winner of the Women’s BCAPL 8-Ball

Singles Platinum Division.

Here are the top finishers in the divisions that have concluded:

Platinum Scotch Doubles

1. Tyler Styer & Bonnie Hunkins, Wisconsin

2. Doug Whaley & Leslie Bernardi, California

3. Adam King & Aimee Peterson, Colorado

Women’s 8-Ball Senior Singles Platinum Division,

1. Linda Asleson, Montana

2. Brenda Willis, British Columbia

3. Jan Maglio, Wisconsin

Women’s 8-Ball Senior Singles Gold Division

1. Cindy Yazzie, New Mexico

2. Janis Ogawa, Idaho

3. Dee Strack, Illinois

Women’s 8-Ball Singles Platinum

1. Michelle Jiang, Massachusetts

2. April Larson, Minnesota

3. Ricki Casper, Texas

Women’s 8-Ball Singles Gold Division

1. Kate Harrison, Australia

2. Collyne Savage, British Columbia

3. Jenny Lucas, British Columbia

Women’s 8-Ball Singles Silver Division

1. Joey Tohme, Australia

2. Cassandra Ortega, California

3. Bonnie Ogg, California

Women’s 8-Ball Singles Bronze Division

1. Lejeana Redlin, Wisconsin

2. Angela Lewis Reynolds, California

3. Kendra Fuller, California

Mixed 8-Ball Senior Singles Platinum Division

1. Ed Borrego, Colorado

2. Lyn Wechsler, New York

3. Tom DiLorenzo, Arizona

Mixed 8-Ball Senior Singles Gold Division

1. Mike DeWitt, Florida

2. Jose Mendoza, California

3. Wayne Arde, Colorado

Mixed 8-Ball Singles Bronze Division

1. Curtis Muller, Ontario

2. Steve Iverson, Utah

3. Nieko Isturis, Alaska

10-Ball Challenge

1. Warren Kiamco, Philippines

2. James Aranas, Virginia

3. Alex Kazakis, Greece

Several new champions were also crowned in the USAPL National Championships, which run

concurrently with the BCAPL National Championships.

USAPL 8-Ball Singles

1. Jerry Fogel, Oklahoma

2. Mike Robinson, New York

3. Ronnie Cruce, Florida

USAPL Women’s 8-Ball Teams

1. Diamonds in the Rough, Florida: Jenn Berzinski, Christie Gosneigh, Susan Jones & Janene

Phillips.

2. Cue*Berts, Louisiana

3. Felt Ladies, Colorado

USAPL Mixed 8-Ball Team Division

1. The Suicide Squad, Oklahoma: Kevin Delling, Jerry Fogel, Mike Herron, Paul James Jr., Kevin

Nguyen, Bill Patterson, Kenny Romash & Shawn Smith.

2. You Mad Pal?, North Carolina: Austin Coble, Travis Guerra, Daniel Jones, Travis Shelton, Grady

Shelton, Michelle Stone, Rodney Stone & Josh Williams.

3. Olson, Tennessee: Matthew Broome, Rick Deakins Jr., Athena Flemmer, Kirk Freeman, Tim

Olson, & Ethan Smith.

Free live streams of the event are available at www.playcsipool.com/live-streaming and at badboys.tv. The 41st BCAPL National Championships continues through July 29 at The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino. The event features more than 5,000 amateur players representing 47 states, nine Canadian provinces and 11 countries, competing in approximately 40 divisions, on nearly 300 Diamond pool tables.

CSI is the parent company of the BCA Pool League and the USA Pool League. CSI also produces independent events like the US Bar Table Championships, US Open 10-Ball Championship, US Open 8-Ball Championship, and much more. For more information, visit www.playcsipool.com or call CSI at p702-719-POOL. CueSports International (CSI) ◊ 2041 Pabco Rd., Henderson, NV 89011 ◊ 702-719-7665 ◊ 866-USA-POOL