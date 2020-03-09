The 14th China Guangzhou Int’l Billiards Exhibition (GBE2020) will be held on schedule as China is making significant progress in containing the Covid-19 epidemic!

More importantly, our exhibitors’ enthusiasm is growing higher, too. Even during the past 2 months, our exhibitors still grew by 20%, and it’s estimated that at least 95% confirmed exhibitors will show up this May as scheduled.

It’s believed that the outbreak in China will be nearing its end as early as this late April, thus to seize market opportunities in the second half of 2020, GBE is the best choice!

Partial Confirmed Exhibitors of GBE 2020

Products Exhibiting Companies Pool/snooker table Tianjin Laili Sports Equipment Co., Ltd.

Qinhuangdao Joy Billiard Promotion Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Cobra Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd

Hangzhou Chaoli Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Jingkai Billiard Table Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Taishan Biaoli Billiard Sports Equipment Co.,Ltd

Huizhou Shuangzixing Sporting Goods Co., Ltd

Shanghai Tengbo Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Dongxing Giant Dragon Stationery & Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd

Nantong Borui Sporting Goods Co., Ltd Pool/snooker cue, case Unique Cues & Accessories Trading Limited.

Taishan Taicheng Rongfa Billiards Goods Factory

Xiamen Lincos Sport Co.,Ltd

Weichster Snooker Cue Factory

Henan Songlidao Sporting Goods Co., Ltd

Huayue Billiard

Nanyang Taile Cue Factory

Taishan Meilin Billiards Products Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Dongguan Sunray Sports Equipment Co., Ltd

Linhai Boci Billiards Co., Ltd Pool/snooker cloth Hainsworth Technology

WSP TEXTILES LTD

Iwan Simonis S.A

Gemtree Building Products (Hong Kong) Limited

Guangzhou Leda Billiards Supplies Co.,Ltd

Zhangjiagang Feibo International Trade Co., Ltd

Liyang Libiwen Textile Co., Ltd

Changzhou PNS Textile Co., Ltd Pool/snooker ball, tips, lights, etc Aramith Ball

HCSB Bvba

Ball Teck Korea

Dongguan Liaobu Nicest Cue Tips Factory

Fengcheng City Phoenix Turbocharger Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Jyu Ben Woodwork Co., Ltd.

Langfang Bochang Jianda Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd

Deleyer Group(Germany)International Co.,Ltd.

Dongguan Yichen Sporting Goods Co., Ltd

Shanghai Cangulu Billiards Products Co., Ltd

It’s at times like this that exhibitions play an even more important role in business marketing. To make sure our exhibitors and visitors will have a productive trip this May, we will do our best to address your needs and prepare the show for another successful year.

Latest on COVID-19 Outbreak in China

By the way, the COVID-19 epidemic in China has been preliminarily curbed as new infection continues to drop. Data from the National Health Commission also give us strong confidence in the successful holding of the show.



Date March 3rd March 4th March 5th March 6th March 7th March 8th No. of

New Infections

Hubei

(Wuhan Excluded) 1 3 0 0 0 0 Guangzhou 0 0 1 0 0 0 Mainland China

(Hubei and Foreign Visitors Excluded) 4 3 1 1 0 0

A great thanks to everyone concerned about us these days and wish all of you can protect yourself from the virus as it has gone global. Hope that China’s experiences in controlling the epidemic could provide vital lessons for the global response.

The 14th China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2020)

Date: May 10th-12th, 2020

Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Website: http://www.gbechina.com/

