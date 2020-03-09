The 14th China Guangzhou Int’l Billiards Exhibition (GBE2020) will be held on schedule as China is making significant progress in containing the Covid-19 epidemic!
More importantly, our exhibitors’ enthusiasm is growing higher, too. Even during the past 2 months, our exhibitors still grew by 20%, and it’s estimated that at least 95% confirmed exhibitors will show up this May as scheduled.
It’s believed that the outbreak in China will be nearing its end as early as this late April, thus to seize market opportunities in the second half of 2020, GBE is the best choice!
Partial Confirmed Exhibitors of GBE 2020
|Products
|Exhibiting Companies
|Pool/snooker table
|Tianjin Laili Sports Equipment Co., Ltd.
Qinhuangdao Joy Billiard Promotion Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Cobra Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd
Hangzhou Chaoli Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.
Changzhou Jingkai Billiard Table Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Taishan Biaoli Billiard Sports Equipment Co.,Ltd
Huizhou Shuangzixing Sporting Goods Co., Ltd
Shanghai Tengbo Sporting Goods Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Dongxing Giant Dragon Stationery & Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd
Nantong Borui Sporting Goods Co., Ltd
|Pool/snooker cue, case
|Unique Cues & Accessories Trading Limited.
Taishan Taicheng Rongfa Billiards Goods Factory
Xiamen Lincos Sport Co.,Ltd
Weichster Snooker Cue Factory
Henan Songlidao Sporting Goods Co., Ltd
Huayue Billiard
Nanyang Taile Cue Factory
Taishan Meilin Billiards Products Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Dongguan Sunray Sports Equipment Co., Ltd
Linhai Boci Billiards Co., Ltd
|Pool/snooker cloth
|Hainsworth Technology
WSP TEXTILES LTD
Iwan Simonis S.A
Gemtree Building Products (Hong Kong) Limited
Guangzhou Leda Billiards Supplies Co.,Ltd
Zhangjiagang Feibo International Trade Co., Ltd
Liyang Libiwen Textile Co., Ltd
Changzhou PNS Textile Co., Ltd
|Pool/snooker ball, tips, lights, etc
|Aramith Ball
HCSB Bvba
Ball Teck Korea
Dongguan Liaobu Nicest Cue Tips Factory
Fengcheng City Phoenix Turbocharger Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Jyu Ben Woodwork Co., Ltd.
Langfang Bochang Jianda Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd
Deleyer Group(Germany)International Co.,Ltd.
Dongguan Yichen Sporting Goods Co., Ltd
Shanghai Cangulu Billiards Products Co., Ltd
It’s at times like this that exhibitions play an even more important role in business marketing. To make sure our exhibitors and visitors will have a productive trip this May, we will do our best to address your needs and prepare the show for another successful year.
Latest on COVID-19 Outbreak in China
By the way, the COVID-19 epidemic in China has been preliminarily curbed as new infection continues to drop. Data from the National Health Commission also give us strong confidence in the successful holding of the show.
|Date
|March 3rd
|March 4th
|March 5th
|March 6th
|March 7th
|March 8th
|No. of
New Infections
|Hubei
(Wuhan Excluded)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guangzhou
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mainland China
(Hubei and Foreign Visitors Excluded)
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
A great thanks to everyone concerned about us these days and wish all of you can protect yourself from the virus as it has gone global. Hope that China’s experiences in controlling the epidemic could provide vital lessons for the global response.
The 14th China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE 2020)
Date: May 10th-12th, 2020
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Website: http://www.gbechina.com/
GBE Organizing Committee
Person：Monnie Chan
Mobile/WhatsApp/Wechat:+86 131 6964 1676
Email：gbeexpo@yeah.net; grand.wa@grahw.com
Website:http://www.gbechina.com/